LAWRENCE — A man is dead after a shooting in Lawrence overnight on Thursday, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 10400 Block of Draycott Ave., near 59th St. A man was located by police with at least one gunshot wound at the residence.

According to investigators, the shooting victim was an “invited guest” at the house. He died at the scene.

Man shot and killed on Draycott Avenue in Lawrence was originally published on wtlcfm.com

