Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths [WATCH]

As we know, many African Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, and Dr. Collier debunks all of the vaccine myths.  Listeners of the show call in to discuss their thoughts and myths that they’ve heard through the grapevine or seen on social media.  Listen to Dr. Collier break down each thought and give medical advice when it comes to the virus.

Be sure to talk to your health care provider for more accurate information.

Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line

9 photos Launch gallery

Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line

Continue reading Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line

Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line

Charles Barkley’s mouth has landed him in hot water once again. The Round Mound of Rebound, aka Charles Barkley, is very entertaining while providing his “expert analysis” of today’s NBA and is part of the reason why Turner Sports’ NBA show, Inside The NBA, is regarded as the best sports pre and post-game show ever. Case in point, speaking on the blockbuster 4-team trade that saw out-of-shape disgruntled superstar James Harden become a Brooklyn Net, Barkley had a hilarious nickname for the new big 3 in the NBA. https://twitter.com/asoukuptx/status/1349902560757473280?s=20 Now and then, Barkley puts his foot in his mouth due to some of the outrageous takes he provides when it comes to matters off the court. For whatever reason, the COVID-19 vaccine became a topic of discussion, and Barkley had a ridiculous notion when it came to athletes getting the shot. Barkley stumbling his words, had the audacity to say on national television that he believed athletes should be able to jump the line to get the life-saving shot because “they pay more taxes.” His cohost, Kenny Smith, of course, didn’t agree with him. https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1349963503268999168?s=20 Twitter wasted no time dragging the retired athlete who famously said “he’s not a role model” and reminded him he’s not a doctor or health expert who should make such a call. https://twitter.com/adamcbest/status/1350131400196947970?s=20 SMH Chuck. With MLK Day coming up, we expect to hear another ridiculous take from Barkley regarding race relations in the country. He has already shown his ass when it comes to that shared his both-sided view on the matter. You can peep more reactions to Barkley’s COVID-19 vaccine hot take in the gallery below.

Dr. Collier Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine Myths [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close