The Bible Is Black History: Dr. Theron D. Williams Discusses The Correlation Between The Bible & Black History

| 04.09.21
Dr. Theron D. Williams, the pastor of Mt. Carmel Church who is also an author and the founder The Bible Is Black History Institute, stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell this week to talk about the organization and its educational curriculum that dives into historical references of the Bible being Black history. If you missed it, press play up  top!

The Bible Is Black History is a Christian organization that believes Yahweh, the God of the Bible, is the only true God. The Lord Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of Yahweh. Salvation comes through confession with the mouth that Jesus is Lord and belief in the heart that God raised Him from the dead, as described by apostle Paul in Romans 10:10. We believe that the Bible is the divinely inspired written Word of God that serves as the rule for doctrine and faith that informs the Christian lifestyle. We also believe that the Bible is the faith history of a Black community called Hebrews. Click here to learn more. 

