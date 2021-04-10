Stacey Abrams Appointed Co-Chair Of Black Voices For Black Justice Fund

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams has been instrumental in evoking transformative change and the Wisconsin native is taking her civic engagement efforts further. Abrams has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund.

"@staceyabrams role as a leader in the fight against voter suppression and of upholding the promise of democracy has been a true inspiration.” –@TenickaBoyd https://t.co/XNyEFToSWw — The Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (@BlackVoicesOrg) April 7, 2021

The fund—which was launched in 2020—was created to address the lack of support that Black-led organizations and Black civic leaders receive from major corporations. The initiative was designed to invest in Black changemakers who are dedicated to dismantling systemic injustice, empowering disenfranchised groups and cultivating a sense of community amongst leaders to drive collective change. The fund has distributed awards and grants to an array of leaders who are fighting for political, social and economic racial equity. To date, 50 individuals have received financial support from BVBJ. Among some of the recipients are Dr. Jeanine Abrams-McLean, Vice President of the nonpartisan nonprofit Fair Count, Wisdom Amouzou, Principal of the Colorado-based Empower Community High School, Tamieka Atkins, the executive director of the voter engagement advocacy organization ProGeorgia and Paul Clifton, director of The Confluence Center; an arts center in Colorado that provides programming for underserved communities.

Abrams says she’s grateful to join BVBJ and admires the work the team has done so far to advance racial justice initiatives. “I am honored to join BVBJ because it is leading by example,” she said in a statement. “Unlike most philanthropic giving for racial justice, the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund puts Black leaders in the driver’s seat – with Black activists on the ground who understand how racism plays out in their community defining both the problem and the solutions. I’m excited to throw myself into BVBJ because I believe we will make more progress in advancing racial justice as a country if more of the philanthropic community would embrace this novel approach.” BVBJ co-chairs include actress Kerry Washington, social entrepreneur and author Wes Moore, community organizer and nonprofit executive Tenicka Boyd, Former United States Secretary of Education John B. King Jr., civil rights attorney Shavar Jeffries and nonprofit leader Jean Desravines.

News about Abrams’ involvement with the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund comes two months after she was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

SEE ALSO:

Stacey Abrams Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize After Years Of Organizing On The Front Lines

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Stacey Abrams Appointed Co-Chair Of Black Voices For Black Justice Fund was originally published on newsone.com