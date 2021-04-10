Plan Proposed To Name Harlem Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson’s artistry propelled her to the top of the entertainment industry and no matter how much success she garnered, the barrier-breaking pioneer always stayed true to her Harlem roots. A collective of grassroots community groups within the neighborhood—where Tyson was raised—are on a mission to memorialize her life and legacy by renaming an East Harlem street in her honor, Patch reported.
The legendary actress, who died in January, grew up on East 101st Street. Now, groups are pushing to rename the block in her honor. https://t.co/AHQOCMgsSM
— Harlem Patch (@HarlemPatch) April 9, 2021
The proud Harlemite grew up at 178 East 101st Street; a building nestled in the heart of the bustling East Harlem community. From childhood to adulthood the New York City neighborhood served as the backdrop for many stages of her journey. As a youngster, she sold shopping bags on the streets of Harlem to support her mother who faced financial woes following a separation from her father. “My earliest memory is a street address. The memory is of arriving home and seeing the address on the building,” she wrote in her memoir, reflecting on her upbringing in Harlem. “The city pulsated with revival, and as a child, I could feel the fervor. Exuberance danced its way up and down 125th Street.”
In 1969 she co-founded the revered arts institution Dance Theatre of Harlem with renowned dancer and choreographer Arthur Mitchell. The Dance Theatre of Harlem founders wanted to create an institution where they could use artistry as a vessel for healing following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She was a pillar in the neighborhood who tapped into the power of community; cultivating relationships with other creatives, politicians and local leaders. Tyson was also a long-time member of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church; the same place of worship where her public viewing was held following her death.
On Tuesday, a community group—dubbed the Cicely Tyson Street Naming and Landmarking Committee—proposed a plan to have the street Tyson grew up on renamed “Cicely Tyson Way.” The proposal has been backed by Harlem locals and organizations that include Landmark East Harlem and El Museo del Barrio. The group hopes the block’s historic element will drive tourism in the neighborhood. “We wanted to do this in a way to also support small businesses within the East Harlem corridor,” Nina Saxon, who co-leads the committee, said in a statement, according to the news outlet. The City Council will vote on the project this year.
This wouldn’t be the first time a place in the neighborhood would be named after Tyson. Nearly 27 years ago a local nonprofit developer revitalized the building the actress grew up in, and the surrounding buildings, and renamed them in her honor.
SEE ALSO:
In Choosing Herself, Cicely Tyson Fully Portrayed The Beauty Of Black Women
Rest In Power: Cicely Tyson’s Legendary Career And Life In Photos
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 2 of 40
3. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 3 of 40
4. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 4 of 40
5. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 5 of 40
6. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 7 of 40
8. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 818 of 40
9. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 9 of 40
10. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
10 of 40
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
11. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
11 of 40
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
12. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 12 of 40
13. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 13 of 40
14. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 14 of 40
15. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 15 of 40
16. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 16 of 40
17. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 17 of 40
18. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 18 of 40
19. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 19 of 40
20. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 20 of 40
21. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 21 of 40
22. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 22 of 40
23. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 23 of 40
24. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 24 of 40
25. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 25 of 40
26. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
26 of 40
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
27. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 27 of 40
28. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 28 of 40
29. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 29 of 40
30. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 30 of 40
31. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 31 of 40
32. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 32 of 40
33. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 33 of 40
34. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 34 of 40
35. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 35 of 40
36. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 36 of 40
37. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 37 of 40
38. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
38 of 40
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
39. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 40 of 40
Plan Proposed To Name Harlem Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson was originally published on newsone.com