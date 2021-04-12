Indy
Pop-up clinic brings COVID-19 vaccine to Martindale-Brightwood residents

INDIANAPOLIS — A community on the northeast side of Indianapolis came together Saturday to get hundreds of neighbors vaccinated against COVID-19.

LaShawnda Bell, a certified medical assistant, said she lost count of how many vaccines she has put in Hoosier arms since the roll-out began.

“Oh, goodness gracious, I couldn’t even tell you,” Bell said. “There’s just so many that come in and it’s hundreds a day. It’s hundreds a day.”

And Saturday’s pop-up vaccination clinic at Kipp Legacy High School in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood added to her total.

LeRoy Seats Jr. was one of around 350 people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There’s too many people dying for no reason. That’s why I’m here,” Seats Jr. said. “If you want to live, you better get this shot.”

was originally published on wtlcfm.com

