Crime Stoppers Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM

Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day
– Presented by Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
 
This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM
 
All Donations help support Crime Stoppers
A $5 donation is requested per shredding box.
$20 fee for all tv and computer monitors
 
5 Locations:
Carmel/ North Side at Creekside Middle School (3525 W. 126th Street)
Lawrence/ East Side at Belzer Middle School (7555 East 56th Street)
Greenwood/South Side at Greenwood Park Mall (1251 US 31 North)
Speedway/Westside at Speedway Police Department (1410 N. Lynhurst Drive)
Indianapolis/Downtown at WTHR (1000 N. Meridian Street)
 
 
Phone Guest:
Dan Rosenberg – Crime Stoppers Executive Directo

