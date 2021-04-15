Crime Stoppers Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day

– Presented by Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM

All Donations help support Crime Stoppers

A $5 donation is requested per shredding box.

$20 fee for all tv and computer monitors

5 Locations:

Carmel/ North Side at Creekside Middle School (3525 W. 126th Street)

Lawrence/ East Side at Belzer Middle School (7555 East 56th Street)

Greenwood/South Side at Greenwood Park Mall (1251 US 31 North)

Speedway/Westside at Speedway Police Department (1410 N. Lynhurst Drive)

Indianapolis/Downtown at WTHR (1000 N. Meridian Street)

Learn More here: http://www.crimetips.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=localnews&ID=655

Phone Guest:

Dan Rosenberg – Crime Stoppers Executive Directo

