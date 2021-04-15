Crime Stoppers Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM

CLOSE
Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day
– Presented by Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM
All Donations help support Crime Stoppers
A $5 donation is requested per shredding box.
$20 fee for all tv and computer monitors
5 Locations:
Carmel/ North Side at Creekside Middle School (3525 W. 126th Street)
Lawrence/ East Side at Belzer Middle School (7555 East 56th Street)
Greenwood/South Side at Greenwood Park Mall (1251 US 31 North)
Speedway/Westside at Speedway Police Department (1410 N. Lynhurst Drive)
Indianapolis/Downtown at WTHR (1000 N. Meridian Street)
Learn More here: http://www.crimetips.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=localnews&ID=655
Phone Guest:
Dan Rosenberg – Crime Stoppers Executive Directo
