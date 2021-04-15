Community Connection Thursday April 15th 2021
Job Fair This Saturday April 17th for Cook/Goodwill Manufacturing Project Construction and Manufacturing Jobs/Training.
This Saturday April 17th 1PM – 3PM
4501 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46218
“This Saturday, April 17, from 1-3 pm, there will be a hiring event for construction and manufacturing jobs. The goal is to have construction of the facility completed by 100% minority-owned venders and workers. The event is open to the media and will be held at Him by her Collegiate School for the Arts Indianapolis at 4501 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis IN, 46218.”
For More Info:
jobs@38thandSheridan.com
317-918-7799
Phone Guests:
Akilah Darden – President, The Darden Group, LLC
Executive Construction Mgmt Team
Ashley Gurvitz – Chief Executive Officer – Executive Director Alliance for Northeast Unification, United Northeast Community Development Corporation Alliance for Northeast Unification
Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling Day
– Presented by Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
This Saturday April 17th, 10 AM – 1 PM
All Donations help support Crime Stoppers
A $5 donation is requested per shredding box.
$20 fee for all tv and computer monitors
5 Locations:
Carmel/ North Side at Creekside Middle School (3525 W. 126th Street)
Lawrence/ East Side at Belzer Middle School (7555 East 56th Street)
Greenwood/South Side at Greenwood Park Mall (1251 US 31 North)
Speedway/Westside at Speedway Police Department (1410 N. Lynhurst Drive)
Indianapolis/Downtown at WTHR (1000 N. Meridian Street)
Phone Guest:
Dan Rosenberg – Crime Stoppers Executive Director
3 MAJOR EVENTS IN 1 DAY Youth Basketball Tournament and Gospel Concerts This Sunday April 18th
This Sunday April 18th:
Ten Gets you In 2k21 Basketball tournament in memory of Jauwn Smith. Apr 18, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Contestants from ages 13& up will contend against each other in their age category.
GODROXX VOLUME three 3:30pm concert.
Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.
GODROXX VOLUME THREE 5:30PM concert:
Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.
Get Tickets Here:
Phone Guests:
Mike G – Founder of Godroxx Unlimited and Mentor.
Brandon Wright – Mentor and Coach of Wright Way Wrestling LLC, 2k 21 Tournament
Also On AM 1310: The Light: