Mayor, Police and FBI Holding Press Conference On Indianapolis Mass Shooting

Mayor Joe Hogsett is holding a press conference with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor and FBI after 8 people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility Thursday night.

Police were called to the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport at around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said the gunman shot 8 people and wounded several others before taking his own life.

At least four survivors were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds as well as another person whose injury was believed to be caused by shrapnel. One person was in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. The name of the gunman and victims have not yet been released.

That press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM. You can watch it in full by clicking here.

