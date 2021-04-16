FedEx Shooting Motive Is Unclear As Sikh Victims Are Identified Among The Dead

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED with all victims’ names: 8:45 p.m. ET

The gunman in the nation’s latest deadly mass shooting has been identified, but officials said the motive remained unclear even as four of the eight victims have been identified as members of the Sikh community.

Brandon Scott Hole, a white 19-year-old, was named as the shooter who opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday evening. He is a former employee at that location where reports say was “overwhelmingly” Sikh, which is defined as “the world’s fifth most popular religion” and “a monotheistic faith that believes in equality and service to others.”

The Washington Post identified four of the fatal victims: Jasvinder Kaur, Amarjit Sekhon, Amarjeet Johal, and Jaswinder Singh. They were each identified by members of their families, and Kaur and Sekhon were related. Those four were Sikh.

The other four victims were identified as Matthew R. Alexander, Samaria Blackwell, Karlie Smith and John Weisert.

Hole was an employee at the FedEx facility up until last year, but it was unclear why he no longer worked there and whether he was a disgruntled employee who targeted his victims.

However, what was clear is that the FBI already had Hole on their radar, thanks to his mother contacting them and warning her son had self-destructive tendencies. Hole’s mother warned last year that he may try to commit “suicide by cop.”

On Thursday, Hole died by suicide, officials said.

After being contacted, local law enforcement placed Hole on an “immediate detention mental health hold.” The FBI also interviewed Hole and ultimately rued out any “Racially Motivated Violent Extremism,” concluding that “no criminal violation was found.”

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) said it was still working on determining why Hole went on the shooting spree.

“We’ve recently identified him, so now, the work really begins, trying to establish and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don’t have that right now,” IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

If Hole did intentionally target Sikhs working at the FedEx facility, it would be the second time in the past nine years that members of that community were victims of a deadly mass shooting. The last time was in Wisconsin in 2012, when a gunman killed six people at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee.

Either way, the deadly episode in Indianapolis was the sixth deadly mass shooting in the past five weeks, including the ones at three Georgia spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

At least five other people were injured in the FedEx shooting, which took just about two minutes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Suspected White Supremacist Who Tried To Run Over Black Children Charged With Racist Hate Crimes

Alleah Taylor Opens Up About Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Brutally Beating Her: ‘It Needs To Be Acknowledged’

Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency 13 photos Launch gallery Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency 1. Fort Hood Shooting - November 5, 2009 Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Tucson Shooting - January 8, 2011 Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Aurora Shooting - July 20, 2012 Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Sikh Temple Shooting - August 5, 2012 Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Sandy Hook Shooting - December 14, 2012 Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Navy Yard Shooting - September 16, 2013 Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Second Fort Hood Shooting - April 2, 2014 Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Kansas Jewish Community Shooting - April 13, 2014 Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Charleston Emanuel AME Shooting - June 17, 2015 Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Chattanooga Recruiting Center Shooting - July 16, 2015 Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Umpqua Community College Shooting - October 1, 2015 Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. San Bernardino - December 2, 2015 Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Orlando Pulse Shooting - June 12, 2016 Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency Our current president has no ability to unite the country, which is one of the most important roles as president. After two mass shooting over the weekend, Trump is only causing more stress and pain on the country. This makes us miss Obama even more. READ MORE: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance People have been so disgusted with Trump not acknowledging white supremacy or how his words have created danger, many have asked him not to go to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Pastor Michael Grady, the father of a woman who survived the El Paso shooting said on SiriusXM, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.” He also added, “What would they say, and what could he possibly say? … It’s time to make a decision, to take responsibility. Yes, we can call it a mental issue cause it is a mind issue. But minds are motivated by what they hear.” While on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earlier this week, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated. I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient. And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.” She also added that her community has “been dehumanized by the president and his enablers” and that this was “one of the lowest points in American history.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/Morning_Joe/status/1158342000254554112 Here is how our forever president addressed mass shootings.

FedEx Shooting Motive Is Unclear As Sikh Victims Are Identified Among The Dead was originally published on newsone.com