Merrick Garland Restores DOJ Powers Investigating Police Departments

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ended a Trump-era restriction on investigations into police departments as several communities grapple with the fallout from recent killings. The recently confirmed Garland issued a memo to all U.S. attorneys and other relevant staff outlining policies to address police.
“This memorandum makes clear that the Department will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, consistent with longstanding Departmental practice and informed by the expertise of the Department’s career workforce,” Garland said to the Associated Press.
Garland effectively restored the Justice Department’s investigation power to levels set during the Obama administration. A month into the role, Garland has made it clear protecting civil liberties and civil rights is a priority.
Garland’s action received general praise from civil rights organizations.
Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued a statement calling Garland’s action necessary for accountability.
“Accountability and oversight are key ways to ensure that equal rights under the law are safeguarded, and Attorney General Merrick Garland understands this,” said Henderson. He explained the importance of consent decrees in “fix[ing] patterns and practices of unconstitutional and discriminatory conduct” in government agencies. “They are needed now more than ever, as the nation grapples with ongoing police misconduct and killings,” Henderson continued.
So what does this mean?
Federal prosecutions of individual officers are rare. But the renewed focus on investigating the practices and patterns of behavior within police departments could yield useful information about activities often shrouded in secrecy.
It also illustrates the need for a visionary leader in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. President Joe Biden tapped Kristen Clarke to lead the division. Earlier this week, Clarke appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions as a part of the confirmation process.
During Clarke’s hearing, Republican senators repeatedly asked pointed questions about former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson. While Wilson was cleared of any wrongdoing in the killing of Michael Brown, the Justice Department issued a scathing report about the entire Ferguson police department.
The renewed focus on police accountability and growing frustration with the limitations of reforms raise questions about what consent decrees initiated by a Garland DOJ might do differently. Consent decrees are considered a part of a longer-range strategic change, not an overnight fix.
In February, federal monitors found a lag in progress in departments under consent decrees in New Orleans and the Antelope Valley area of Los Angeles County. Currently, under a consent decree, Chicago has been in the news this week for the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
Consent decrees of police departments are questionable in their ability to change behaviors and practices. But the information revealed in official investigations can inform communities of the data and findings necessary to take action to address public safety.
1. Matthew Williams, 351 of 108
2. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 2 of 108
3. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 3 of 108
4. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 4 of 108
5. McHale Rose, 195 of 108
6. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 6 of 108
7. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 7 of 108
8. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 8 of 108
9. Carl Dorsey III, 399 of 108
10. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 10 of 108
11. Andre' Hill, 4711 of 108
12. Joshua Feast12 of 108
13. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 13 of 108
14. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 14 of 108
15. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 15 of 108
16. A.J. Crooms16 of 108
17. Sincere Pierce17 of 108
18. Walter Wallace Jr.18 of 108
19. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 19 of 108
20. Jonathan Price20 of 108
21. Deon Kay21 of 108
22. Daniel Prude22 of 108
23. Damian Daniels23 of 108
24. Dijon Kizzee24 of 108
25. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 25 of 108
26. David McAtee26 of 108
27. Natosha “Tony” McDade27 of 108
28. George Floyd28 of 108
29. Yassin Mohamed29 of 108
30. Finan H. Berhe30 of 108
31. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 31 of 108
32. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 32 of 108
33. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 33 of 108
34. Terrance Franklin34 of 108
35. Miles HallSource:KRON4 35 of 108
36. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 36 of 108
37. William Green37 of 108
38. Samuel David Mallard, 1938 of 108
39. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 39 of 108
40. De’von Bailey, 1940 of 108
41. Christopher Whitfield, 3141 of 108
42. Anthony Hill, 2642 of 108
43. De'Von Bailey, 1943 of 108
44. Eric Logan, 5444 of 108
45. Jamarion Robinson, 2645 of 108
46. Gregory Hill Jr., 3046 of 108
47. JaQuavion Slaton, 2047 of 108
48. Ryan Twyman, 2448 of 108
49. Brandon Webber, 2049 of 108
50. Jimmy Atchison, 2150 of 108
51. Willie McCoy, 2051 of 108
52. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2152 of 108
53. D’ettrick Griffin, 1853 of 108
54. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 54 of 108
55. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 55 of 108
56. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 56 of 108
57. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 57 of 108
58. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 58 of 108
59. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 59 of 108
60. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 60 of 108
61. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 61 of 108
62. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 62 of 108
63. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 63 of 108
64. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 64 of 108
65. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 65 of 108
66. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 66 of 108
67. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 67 of 108
68. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 68 of 108
69. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 69 of 108
70. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 70 of 108
71. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 71 of 108
72. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 72 of 108
73. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 73 of 108
74. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 74 of 108
75. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 75 of 108
76. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 76 of 108
77. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 77 of 108
78. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 78 of 108
79. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 79 of 108
80. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 80 of 108
81. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 81 of 108
82. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 82 of 108
83. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 83 of 108
84. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 84 of 108
85. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 85 of 108
86. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 86 of 108
87. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 87 of 108
88. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 88 of 108
89. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 89 of 108
90. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 90 of 108
91. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 91 of 108
92. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 92 of 108
93. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 93 of 108
94. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 94 of 108
95. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 95 of 108
96. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 96 of 108
97. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 97 of 108
98. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 98 of 108
99. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 99 of 108
100. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 100 of 108
101. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 101 of 108
102. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 102 of 108
103. Patrick Harmon, 50103 of 108
104. Jonathan Hart, 21104 of 108
105. Maurice Granton, 24105 of 108
106. Julius Johnson, 23106 of 108
107. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 107 of 108
108. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 108
Merrick Garland Restores DOJ Powers Investigating Police Departments was originally published on newsone.com