Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Merrick Garland Restores DOJ Powers Investigating Police Departments

The attorney general effectively enacts the Justice Department’s investigation power to levels set by Obama's administration.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-INVESTIGATION-MUELLER-JUSTICE-REPORT

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ended a Trump-era restriction on investigations into police departments as several communities grapple with the fallout from recent killings. The recently confirmed Garland issued a memo to all U.S. attorneys and other relevant staff outlining policies to address police.

“This memorandum makes clear that the Department will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, consistent with longstanding Departmental practice and informed by the expertise of the Department’s career workforce,” Garland said to the Associated Press.

Garland effectively restored the Justice Department’s investigation power to levels set during the Obama administration. A month into the role, Garland has made it clear protecting civil liberties and civil rights is a priority.

Garland’s action received general praise from civil rights organizations.

Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued a statement calling Garland’s action necessary for accountability.

“Accountability and oversight are key ways to ensure that equal rights under the law are safeguarded, and Attorney General Merrick Garland understands this,” said Henderson. He explained the importance of consent decrees in “fix[ing] patterns and practices of unconstitutional and discriminatory conduct” in government agencies. “They are needed now more than ever, as the nation grapples with ongoing police misconduct and killings,” Henderson continued.

So what does this mean?

Federal prosecutions of individual officers are rare. But the renewed focus on investigating the practices and patterns of behavior within police departments could yield useful information about activities often shrouded in secrecy.

It also illustrates the need for a visionary leader in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. President Joe Biden tapped Kristen Clarke to lead the division. Earlier this week, Clarke appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions as a part of the confirmation process. 

During Clarke’s hearing, Republican senators repeatedly asked pointed questions about former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson. While Wilson was cleared of any wrongdoing in the killing of Michael Brown, the Justice Department issued a scathing report about the entire Ferguson police department. 

The renewed focus on police accountability and growing frustration with the limitations of reforms raise questions about what consent decrees initiated by a Garland DOJ might do differently. Consent decrees are considered a part of a longer-range strategic change, not an overnight fix. 

In February, federal monitors found a lag in progress in departments under consent decrees in New Orleans and the Antelope Valley area of Los Angeles County. Currently, under a consent decree, Chicago has been in the news this week for the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. 

Consent decrees of police departments are questionable in their ability to change behaviors and practices. But the information revealed in official investigations can inform communities of the data and findings necessary to take action to address public safety. 

SEE ALSO:

Adam Toledo’s Killing Reaffirms Chicago’s Demands For Community-Driven Police Accountability

74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma Police, Says God ‘Spared’ Her Life After Cops Broke Her Arm

Police killings 2020

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

108 photos Launch gallery

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 1:20 p.m. ET, April 15, 2021 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Matthew Williams became the most recent Black male killed in an instance of preventable police violence when officers in Georgia said they shot him on April 12, 2021, because he had a knife. However, Williams' family rejects that narrative and has demanded the release of bodycam footage to verify police claims. [caption id="attachment_4139462" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Matthew Williams and his mother. | Source: Twitter[/caption] Williams died in his own home from the shooting. The lawyer re[resenting the family said the police are actively engaged in trying "to cover up killing a man in his own home." Local news outlet 11Alive reported that a witness said Williams was not armed with a knife when he was shot. One of Williams's five sisters said the police narrative is totally out of character for her brother. "My brother was not violent. My brother was not confrontational," Chyah Williams said. "He was the most caring, giving, selfless person you could ever meet." https://twitter.com/ArianaTriggs/status/1382444831910334464?s=20 Williams' killing came one day after a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop that centered on the number of air fresheners hanging from a car's rearview mirror. Williams and Wright join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Merrick Garland Restores DOJ Powers Investigating Police Departments  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close