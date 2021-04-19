National
Brooklyn Center Mayor Wants Police To Change Their Controversial ‘Crowd Control’ Tactics

Mike Elliott has asked responding agencies not to engage protestors unnecessarily.

Police Shooting Near Minneapolis Sparks Protest

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot visits a memorial site for Daunte Wright on April 14. | Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Some Brooklyn Center residents are leaving their neighborhoods to avoid the noise from police flashbangs and stray projectiles. The Associated Press reported people were staying in hotels or with relatives to avoid tear gas coming into their homes.

“We can’t just have our window open anymore without thinking about if there’s going to be some gas coming in,” said 16-year-old Xzavion Martin, adding that rubber bullets and other projectiles have landed on his apartment’s second-story balcony. “There’s kids in this building that are really scared to come back.”

Mike Elliott, mayor of the Minneapolis suburb, called for police to stop using pepper spray and other controversial so-called non-violent “crowd control” tactics. Sunday marked a week since Daunte Wright’s life was taken by a 26-year veteran of the force who was also the police union president. 

He tweeted Saturday that protections for journalists covering the protests should be extended to residents. A recent court order prevents police from using flash-bang grenades, tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and other mechanisms on the press.

City officials forbade local law enforcement from using tear gas and other tactics such as chokeholds and police lines. The drawback comes with the coordination with other police agencies, not under the city’s jurisdiction.

The city’s resolution does not apply to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota National Guard. Gov. Tim Walz expressed concern about police tactics but claimed police were only trying to protect the community.

Balancing support from other law enforcement agencies with minimizing harm to residents, Elliott has asked responding agencies not to engage protesters unnecessarily.

This comes after many journalists were attacked by police responding in Brooklyn Center. Despite showing her credentials and identifying herself as a member of the press, CNN producer Carolyn Sung was roughly arrested and put on a prison transport bus to Hennepin County Jail.

A state trooper reportedly yelled at Sung, “do you speak English?” Her primary language is English. It took two hours before Sung was located by an attorney working to free her. Two photojournalists with the New York Times reported harassment from officers as well.

The use of certain tactics, including the deployment of tear gas and rubber bullets, has been a widely discussed topic. Compare the response to protests of police killings with the Capitol attack. 

A recent report on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack indicated Capitol Police officers were limited in using flash-bang grenades but could not use tear gas or other “aggressive tactics.” Footage reviewed during last summer’s racial-justice protests showed police escalated confrontations in many instances.

‘What Is Justice?’: Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full Accountability In Wake Of Kim Potter’s Arrest

What We Know About Kim Potter, Cop Who Confused Gun With Taser To Fatally Shoot Daunte Wright

UPDATED: 1:20 p.m. ET, April 15, 2021 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Matthew Williams became the most recent Black male killed in an instance of preventable police violence when officers in Georgia said they shot him on April 12, 2021, because he had a knife. However, Williams' family rejects that narrative and has demanded the release of bodycam footage to verify police claims. [caption id="attachment_4139462" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Matthew Williams and his mother. | Source: Twitter[/caption] Williams died in his own home from the shooting. The lawyer re[resenting the family said the police are actively engaged in trying "to cover up killing a man in his own home." Local news outlet 11Alive reported that a witness said Williams was not armed with a knife when he was shot. One of Williams's five sisters said the police narrative is totally out of character for her brother. "My brother was not violent. My brother was not confrontational," Chyah Williams said. "He was the most caring, giving, selfless person you could ever meet." https://twitter.com/ArianaTriggs/status/1382444831910334464?s=20 Williams' killing came one day after a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop that centered on the number of air fresheners hanging from a car's rearview mirror. Williams and Wright join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

