Join Praise Indy tonight for a virtual meet and greet experience with Deitrick Haddon hosted by Tony Lamont! Tony and Deitrick will talk about his music the current state of the world and premiere his newest video for “Sick World”.

Watch this virtual experience below or on the Praise Indy Facebook page or YouTube page at 8pm tonight!

