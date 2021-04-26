CLOSE
Indiana Donor Network Joins Us To Speak On Being An Organ Donor!
*April is National Donate Life Month
“More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for an organ transplant. 25% of those waiting are African American. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. As a registered donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a
debilitating injury is healed, eyesight is restored.”
Find Out More About Becoming A Donor Here: https://indianadonornetwork.org/?fbclid=IwAR2RXayEUJScAZTh71fKUBP3EcvOWG6qnFuni2wMvyBde4rpoxTgHVKSrmk
Phone Guests:
Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network’s Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator
Curtis Warfield – Indiana Donor Network Advocate
