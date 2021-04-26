Community Connection Monday April 26th 2021
Indiana Donor Network Joined Us To Speak On Being An Organ Donor!
*April is National Donate Life Month
“More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for an organ transplant. 25% of those waiting are African American. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. As a registered donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a
debilitating injury is healed, eyesight is restored.”
Find Out More About Becoming A Donor Here: https://indianadonornetwork.org/?fbclid=IwAR3YHFlmpidyC8-wZ_WUt5faN505QHs4culNbfHA4Mo9jC7zb8Xs2Ld1WpQ
Phone Guests:
Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network’s Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator
Curtis Warfield – Indiana Donor Network Advocate
We were joined live by 2 members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to speak on the most recent session.
Phone Guests:
Rep. John Bartlett – District 95
Rep. Greg Porter – District 96
