Community Connection Monday April 26th 2021

Community Connection
04.26.21
Community Connection Monday April 26th 2021

 

Indiana Donor Network Joined Us To Speak On Being An Organ Donor!

*April is National Donate Life Month
“More than 100,000 men, women and children nationally are waiting right now for an organ transplant. 25% of those waiting are African American. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. As a registered donor, you can be the reason a life is saved, a
debilitating injury is healed, eyesight is restored.”
Phone Guests:
Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network’s Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator
Curtis Warfield – Indiana Donor Network Advocate

We were joined live by 2 members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to speak on the most recent session.

Phone Guests:
Rep. John Bartlett – District 95
Rep. Greg Porter – District 96

