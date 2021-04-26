Indy
HomeIndy

Apple announces plan to invest in Hendricks County facility

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

Apple Store Welcomes Earth Day

Source: VCG / Getty

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Apple is planning to invest in a new facility in Indiana.

The tech company made the announcement early Monday morning, saying its plans to open a “state-of-the-art” distribution center in Clayton, Indiana.

Apple says it plans to invest $100 million in the Hoosier State over the next several years to establish the center.

“Indiana’s healthy, business-friendly ecosystem continues to bring innovative, cutting-edge companies like Apple to the Hoosier State,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “I couldn’t be more grateful that with a world of options to choose from, Apple selected our state to put down new roots. We’re excited for this tremendous investment, the 500 new career opportunities it brings to Hoosiers and what this commitment means for Apple’s potential future growth in Indiana.”

Apple says the investment will bring 500 new jobs to Indiana by the end of 2024.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

According to the company, hiring has already started.

 

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/apple-announces-plan-to-invest-in-hendricks-county-facility/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Adam Staten

Apple announces plan to invest in Hendricks County facility  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close