Jamie Foxx’s Animated Film ‘Soul’ Sets New Record With Oscar Win

The first Pixar film starring a predominantly Black cast was a hit with audiences and The Academy. 

Sunday night (April 25), the jazz-inspired animated film Soul won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Pixar’s first film starring a predominantly black cast also became the only movie ever to win that award without playing in U.S. movie theaters.

With theaters across the country closed at the time of its release, Soul premiered on Christmas Day on the Disney+ streaming service. The film, which tells the tale of Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), a band teacher with dreams of becoming a professional musician, was an instant hit with critics and audiences alike.

Following Soul’s win, Foxx took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the award and a career filled with memorable moments.

“Blessed beyond measure.” He wrote in the caption. “Humbled in the moment. From Terrell Texas. Still that country boy. Never changing. Estelle Talley raised. @deondra1984 loved. My heart is full.”

In 2005, Foxx won the Oscar for Best Actor for his unforgettable portrayal of legendary musician Ray Charles in the biopic, Ray. That same year, he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral, starring Tom Cruise.

 

Jamie Foxx’s Animated Film ‘Soul’ Sets New Record With Oscar Win  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

