News
HomeNews

Proposed Changes To Stone Mountain Look To Make It Less Racist

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Lives Matter Holds Protest Over Recent Police Killings In Stone Mountain, Georgia

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

The popular running and tourist destination in Georgia, Stone Mountain could be getting some well-needed changes very soon. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association are considering making numerous changes to the park after having a tough revenue year. Some of it issues were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others due to a turned up racial climate in Georgia, as well as all over the country. The park saw its revenue drop 56% over the last year and are looking to make changes to bring folks back.

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest Over Recent Police Killings In Stone Mountain, Georgia

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Due to Stone Mountain’s Klu Klux Klan past, many are proposing changes that could do away with many of the names and monuments celebrating Georgia’s racist history. Some have proposed the Klan Monument, which is engraved into the mountain, be moved to a museum, acknowledging Klan activity took place there. The Confederate horseman logo of the park, some streets, lakes, and trails have all been proposed for a change.The board will look to vote on some of the changes next month.

Klansmen Burning Cross At Stone Mountain

Source: Bettmann / Getty

What changes would you make to Stone Mountain?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Proposed Changes To Stone Mountain Look To Make It Less Racist  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close