Good News
HomeGood News

Beyoncé, Lorraine Schwartz Provide Black Aspiring Gemologists With Scholarships

“I am praying that this is just the beginning of opening more doors to diversity and raw inspiration in the jewelry industry,” said Beyoncé.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Whether it’s donning the creations of Black designers in her visual albums or launching a fund to provide grants for small Black-owned businesses, songstress Beyoncé has been dedicated to supporting Black entrepreneurs and amplifying their work. According to WSFA12, her latest effort is centered on empowering the next generation of Black jewelers.

The Houston native joined forces with bespoke jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz for the creation of scholarships for aspiring gemologists to attend the Gemological Institute of America. The institute offers courses that cover the different facets of jewelry manufacturing and how to evaluate diamonds, pearls and stones. As part of the initiative, the students received $20,000 scholarships that will cover the costs of equipment, lab courses and other fees. Among the recipients were Alabama native Audriana Osborne, Kulla Jatani from Seattle and Shelton Bradford from California.

Beyoncé says she hopes the effort will be instrumental in addressing the lack of representation within the jewelry industry. “I was impressed with their passion and the knowledge of gems that so many applicants displayed,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am praying that this is just the beginning of opening more doors to diversity and raw inspiration in the jewelry industry.” Schwartz added Beyoncé’s efforts in the social justice space inspired her to join forces with the singer to create the scholarship fund. “Her work for the Black community is without limit and her efforts have inspired me and made me extremely proud to be her friend and partner on this initiative,” she said.

News about the Beyoncé Knowles-Carter x Lorraine Schwartz GIA Scholarships comes at a time when there is a major need for diversity in the jewelry design space. Research shows only 3.8 percent of gemologists are Black.

SEE ALSO:

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Leads Efforts To Help Texans Impacted By Severe Winter Storm

Songstress Beyoncé To Provide Grants For Families Facing Eviction

Corretta Scott King

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

12 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Continue reading Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

[caption id="attachment_3703176" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:10 a.m. ET, April 27, 2021 -- Coretta Scott King was born on this day in 1927 in Marion, Alabama. Known as the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she was an activist in her own right who was also a passionate advocate for civil rights and was by her husband's side during some of the most trying times. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, posted a heartfelt Twitter tribute to her mother on Tuesday to mark what would have been her 94th birthday. https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1387012951643668486?s=20 Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, quoted his mother in a tweet to underscore the effect she had on his life. "Mom had one of the purest and strongest hearts I know. Today, I'm thinking about her words: 'When the heart is right, the mind and the body will follow,'" King III tweeted. "How can we all lead with compassion in our heart, mind, and body like #CorettaScottKing did?" https://twitter.com/OfficialMLK3/status/1386759483800662020?s=20 More than 15 years after her death in 2006, Coretta Scott King's legacy lives on. It was only on Monday that Bank of America pledged $1 million to a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Boston, where she attended the New England Conservatory of Music on a fellowship in voice. She and Dr. King both moved there separately in 1951, met each other on a blind date in 1952, married in 1953 and then moved to Atlanta to embark on a historic civil rights journey. Dr. King once said about his wife: "My devoted wife has been a constant source of consolation to me through all the difficulties. In the midst of the most tragic experiences, she never became panicky or over-emotional. I have come to see the real meaning of that rather trite statement: a wife can either make or break a husband. My wife was always stronger than I was through the struggle." He continued, "Corrie proved to be that type of wife with qualities to make a husband when he could have been so easily broken. In the darkest moments, she always brought the light of hope. I am convinced that if I had not had a wife with the fortitude, strength, and calmness of Corrie, I could not have withstood the ordeals and tensions surrounding the movement.” After King's assassination, Coretta Scott King continued to be a fearless and passionate activist for civil rights for everyone from the LGBT community to poverty-stricken communities. She opposed apartheid in South Africa. In 1983, she insisted on the amendment of the Civil Rights Act including the LGBT community as a protected class. She was also the force behind the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, which many opposed but was signed into law in 1983. Coretta Scott King died in 2006 at the age of 78 but her legacy lives on. Keep reading to find some of her most powerful and enduring quotes below.

Beyoncé, Lorraine Schwartz Provide Black Aspiring Gemologists With Scholarships  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close