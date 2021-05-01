Big Sean Teams Up With His Mother To Launch Video Series Centered On Mental Wellness

Whether it’s through his lyrics or being candid on Instagram, rapper Big Sean has been forthright about his bouts with depression and anxiety, and he is continuing to use his wellness journey to empower and inspire others who can identify with his experiences. According to the Detroit Free Press, the music artist—whose real name is Sean Anderson—is launching a video series for Mental Health Awareness Month.
The series—which will be featured across his Sean Anderson Foundation’s digital channels—will include candid conversations between him and his mother Myra Anderson about an array of wellness practices including sleeping methods, healthy eating habits, the power of shifting your mindset and meditation. The “Deep Reverence” rapper says he wanted to create a safe space where individuals can gain insight and tips to help cultivate a solid foundation for wellness. “They’re things that have helped me get to places in my life that I probably wouldn’t have gotten to, the things I’ve manifested and created,” Sean said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s helpful for sure, so I hope people can take it for what it’s worth and be inspired to dive way deeper into it.” The mother-son duo says beyond this video series they’d like to lead other efforts centered on the importance of mental wellness. The first video will debut on May 1.
Projects like the one created by Big Sean and his mother are needed as the pandemic has exacerbated mental health obstacles for many. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 21 percent of U.S. adults are experiencing high levels of psychological distress.
Several rappers have used their platforms to spread awareness about wellness. Last year, Chicago native Common launched a YouTube series dubbed Com&Well that focused on the importance of self-care and captured how he practices mindfulness.
SEE ALSO:
Rapper Common Launches Series Centered On Wellness
Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club With New Production Studio
Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen
Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen
1.Source:Getty 1 of 23
2.Source:Getty 2 of 23
3.Source:Getty 3 of 23
4.Source:Getty 4 of 23
5.Source:Getty 5 of 23
6.Source:Getty 6 of 23
7.Source:Getty 7 of 23
8.Source:Getty 8 of 23
9.Source:Getty 9 of 23
10.Source:Getty 10 of 23
11.Source:Getty 11 of 23
12.Source:Getty 12 of 23
13.Source:Getty 13 of 23
14.Source:Getty 14 of 23
15.Source:Getty 15 of 23
16.Source:Getty 16 of 23
17.Source:Getty 17 of 23
18.Source:Getty 18 of 23
19.Source:Getty 19 of 23
20.Source:Getty 20 of 23
21.Source:Getty 21 of 23
22.Source:Getty 22 of 23
23.Source:Getty 23 of 23
Big Sean Teams Up With His Mother To Launch Video Series Centered On Mental Wellness was originally published on newsone.com