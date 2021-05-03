Indianapolis Opera presents Madame Butterfly May 14, 15, and 16 at the Indianapolis Zoo Bicentennial Pavilion

CLOSE
Indianapolis Opera presents Madame Butterfly
May 14th, 15th, and 16th 7:00 PM at the Indianapolis Zoo Bicentennial Pavilion
Get Tickets Here:
Cast Memeber Thomas Cannon, Operatic Baritone Madame Butterfly, “COLONEL SHARPLESS” Joins us Live.
About Madame Butterfly: “Madame Butterfly, an achingly beautiful and powerful opera, is about an enchanting geisha, Cio-Cio-San, who loses her heart to an American naval lieutenant and marries him. After he leaves Japan, she waits three long years for his return. We share her joy when he returns, and her utter despair when she realizes that he’s married an American woman and has come to take his young son—Cio-Cio-San’s child—back with him.”
Phone Guests:
Thomas Cannon – Operatic Baritone Madame Butterfly, “COLONEL SHARPLESS”
David Starkey – Indianapolis Opera General Manager
