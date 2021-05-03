Lifestyle
Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Bright Fix Will Help You Smize Effortlessly

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

Fenty Beauty is getting us all the way together with their latest product launch, Bright Fix. This season, we’re putting lots of emphasis on our eyes. As we go into another year of hiding our smiles under masks, it’s important to keep our eyes as lively as possible. Our beauty guru Rihanna has mapped out a way to give the perfect smize, using products from both her Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lines.

Earlier this year Fenty Skin released Flash Nap, an eye-gel that’s supposed to give you the look of a well-rested infant. Now you can use the gel in conjunction with her Bright Fix.

Bright Fix is a hydrating under eye product that will brighten your eyes and give you a youthful glow. According to the brand’s Instagram post, if you use Flash Nap ($42.00, www.FentyBeauty.com), Bright Fix, and the Profiltr Concealer ($26.00, www.FentyBeauty.com), you’ll have the recipe for vibrant, well-rested, rejuvenated eyes.

If there’s one thing Rihanna knows how to do, it’s market and cross promote her brands. It is genius of her to make products that can be combined with items from her other brands. Bright Fix will join the rest of the Fenty Beauty family on Friday, May 7th on both FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores. What do you think? Will you be adding this eye brightener to your makeup routine?

