Indy
HomeIndy

Two students killed in crash on their way to prom in Hamilton County

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two high school students on their way to prom were killed in a crash Saturday evening near Arcadia.

The two-car crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. near Lacy Road and East 281st Street, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan McClain said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Hamilton Heights School Corporation said all scheduled prom activities were canceled and counselors would be available at the Elite Banquet Center in Kokomo and at the Hamilton Heights High School Media Center until 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We share our heartfelt condolences to the families of the students impacted by this tragedy,” Superintendent Dr. Derek Arrowood said in a statement. “No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving. Please keep these families and our students in your thoughts and prayers.”

The students were in the car with four people, McClain said. Two students, Lendon Byram, the driver, and Kalen Hart, the front seat passenger, died. Two high school-aged students were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Read more from WRTV here

Two students killed in crash on their way to prom in Hamilton County  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close