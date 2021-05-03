News
HomeNews

Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student In Front Of Her Mother

Local authorities have turned the investigation over to the State's Attorney's Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

A Florida elementary school principal is under investigation after she repeatedly beat one of her students with a paddle, citing it was punishment over a damaged computer.

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media which showed Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending a child over and hitting her with a wooden paddle.

 

According to WINK News, the Clewiston Police Department turned the investigation over to the State Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit, while school district authorities voiced Carter’s actions went directly against the anti-corporal punishment policy.

“The hatred with which she hit my daughter, I mean it was a hatred that, really I’ve never hit my daughter like she hit her,” the girl’s mom, who asked to remain unidentified, told the outlet in Spanish. “I had never hit her.”

“If your mom wants to come up to the school and spank you and we can watch, that’s going to happen,” Clark can be heard telling the student who weighs around 40 pounds.

The mother said that her child has suffered psychological and emotional damage as well as physical bruises caused by the paddle.

A lawyer representing the family claims the principal resorted to “aggravated battery.”

“They’re using a weapon that can cause severe physical, harm,” attorney Brent Probinsky added. “The child is terrified, she feels vulnerable. There’s nothing she can do in the hands of these adults, who treated her so brutally, savagely, sadistically,”

On April 13, the woman said she was called to the school to discuss disciplinary steps over child’s alleged damage to a school computer, resulting in a $50 fee. The woman said she misunderstood the magnitude of what was to take place due to the language barrier.

When she arrived at the school  to pay the fee she found her daughter, the principal and a school clerk waiting inside of the principal’s office.

Once inside she said Carter began to raise her voice and she was frightened, unaware of what was would happen next.

The woman said she eventually hid her phone inside her purse so that she could record Carter. She recorded the beating because she was afraid no one would believe her and noticed there were no surveillance cameras as a back up.

“I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what’s happening in this school,” the mother continued.

SEE ALSO:

Minnesota High School Switches To Distance Learning After Racist ‘Promposal’ Goes Viral 

Chicago Mom Fights Back After Predominantly Black School Forces 4-Year-Old Son To Remove His Braids

Viewing Held For Victim Of Police Killing, Andrew Brown Jr., In North Carolina

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting

18 photos Launch gallery

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting

Continue reading Andrew Brown Jr.’s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting

[protected-iframe id="5a6692a3489fa8a1bb375ddc53bbc3c7" /]   Lingering unanswered questions surrounding the nation's most recent high-profile police shooting of a Black person will be looming large as friends and family say goodbye to Andrew Brown Jr. at his funeral on Monday. Following a weekend of protests calling for transparency from a local justice system intent on being anything but, Brown will be laid to rest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina -- the same city where multiple police officers shot the driver to death while he was in his car driving away from them. Two viewings were held Sunday night prior to Monday's funeral at the Fountain of Life Church. The funeral is scheduled to begin at noon and will feature a eulogy by Rev. Al Sharpton. Members of Brown's family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump along with local clergy and dignitaries were expected to deliver remarks, as well. The funeral is private, but people wishing to pay their respects can watch online by clicking here. https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1389248700682326019?s=20 Family lawyers contend Brown was driving away from Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies trying to serve him a warrant and did not pose a mortal threat when they opened fire. They also said shooting at a moving vehicle violates state law. They claim Brown was only holding his car's steering wheel when he was shot in the back of the head. It was nearly a week after the shooting when the district attorney claimed police only fired their guns after Brown struck them with his car -- a narrative that was missing from initial law enforcement accounts. Since that shooting on April 21, there has been a nonstop battle over making public all of the video footage, which suggests a possible police coverup, lawyers have said. Family members were finally granted last week the right to view all of the videos recorded during the shooting after only having been previously shown a 20-second "snippet" that was edited by prosecutors. However, North Carolina Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster's ruling included blocking those same videos from being publicly released for at least 30 days, after which he said he will review that decision based on how much progress has been made in the case. (It's also worth noting that Foster's Facebook page contains pro-police commentary and even called George Zimmerman's murder acquittal for killing Trayvon Martin "the right thing.") Bakari Sellers, who is representing Brown’s family, said those who viewed the edited video last week were shown “disrespect.” He said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox claimed he was “not fucking going to be bullied” into showing the entire video. In Pasquotank County, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order. Meanwhile, Fox News added insult to literal injury when the conservative right-wing media outlet tried to assassinate Brown’s character in death by reporting his criminal past. Fox News reported that the warrant police were trying to serve to Brown claimed an informant allegedly bought illegal drugs from him for more than a year. To be sure, there were no reports of drugs — or guns — being found in Brown’s car, making Fox News’ report the very definition of irrelevant. In fact, if there was anything illegal being done by Brown or on his person or in his car, the Fox News article would have prominently mentioned it. So would the cops. But in a telling sign nearly two weeks after the shooting, that has not happened. It was in that context that Brown's funeral was being held amid ongoing protests for there to be justice in his case as well as so many other recent and historical examples of Black victims of police violence being denied dignity in death. Scroll down to see some of the scenes from Brown's funeral and a weekend of protests demanding justice for his police killing.

Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student In Front Of Her Mother  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close