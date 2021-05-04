Belmont Beach Project – Becoming A Signature Community Park

CLOSE
Learn more about the Belmont Beach Project Live on Community Connection!
About The Beach Project:
“The Belmont Beach Project is an incremental initiative to transform the site from an overlooked and overgrown place to a vibrant community gathering space, and ultimately, into a signature community park.”
This Saturday May 8th 10:00 AM at 1300 North White river Park Way West Drive, Grand Opening of a Pop Up Park!
Info Here: https://belmontbeachindy.org/about/
The New Beach History:
“Belmont Beach is a community initiative to reclaim the story of a segregated swimming hole along the White River in Indianapolis and celebrate the resilience of the people and the river that endured in the face of endless harms. “
Phone Guests:
Robert Negron – Project Manager
Tedd Hardy – (CICF) Central Indiana Community Foundation Ambassador for Haughville, The Belmont Beach Project
Olgen Williams – Former Deputy Mayor, The Belmont Beach Project
