Belmont Beach Project – Becoming A Signature Community Park

Learn more about the Belmont Beach Project Live on Community Connection!

About The Beach Project:

“The Belmont Beach Project is an incremental initiative to transform the site from an overlooked and overgrown place to a vibrant community gathering space, and ultimately, into a signature community park.”

This Saturday May 8th 10:00 AM at 1300 North White river Park Way West Drive, Grand Opening of a Pop Up Park!

The New Beach History:

“Belmont Beach is a community initiative to reclaim the story of a segregated swimming hole along the White River in Indianapolis and celebrate the resilience of the people and the river that endured in the face of endless harms. “

Phone Guests:

Robert Negron – Project Manager

Tedd Hardy – (CICF) Central Indiana Community Foundation Ambassador for Haughville, The Belmont Beach Project

Olgen Williams – Former Deputy Mayor, The Belmont Beach Project

