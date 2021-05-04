Indianapolis software company to expand, create 405 new jobs

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A software company headquartered in downtown Indianapolis announced it would be expanding and creating up to 405 jobs.

“Kennected” is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company founded in 2018. The technology company created the marketing software “Lead Flow Mastery” which helps business owners and entrepreneurs with various platforms and automated lead generation. It was recently nominated for TechPoint’s 2021 Mira Awards for Startup of the Year.

