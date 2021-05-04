NJ Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives Matter Demonstrators ‘Terrorists’

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the height of injustice demonstrations relating to police brutality in 2020.

Last week the Hopewell Township accepted the resignation of Officer Sara Erwin after unanimously voting in agreement.

“Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night,” wrote in a June 2020 Facebook post two weeks after George Floyd’s death.

“And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police family like my own. So when you share posts and things on Facebook I’d really appreciate if you’d THINK before doing so. I’ve seen so many black lives matter [sic] hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know – they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die.”

Erwin faced disciplinary action along with a fellow officer, Sgt. Mandy Grey, who was suspended for six months and demoted after writing in agreement on Erwin’s post. Both have at least 20 years of experience in the field, and are now fighting to appeal the actions taken against them.

“The fact that she supported her position as a fellow officer, that was the reason that they actually suspended her,” Frank Crivelli, an attorney representing the women told The New York Post.

“They’re trying to make an example out of them, and in my view, they’re pandering to the far left,” Crivelli said of the township’s decision,” he continued.

Grey wasn’t the only town official to face disciplinary measures. A total of six Hopewell Township employees, five from the police department were placed on leave for agreeing with Erwin’s post.

After Erwin’s post, the township’s leadership apologized to community members for the incident, but public outcry along with a suit alleging racial discrimination within the department prompted quick action.

“As the matter is in active litigation, the Hopewell Township Committee, the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Hopewell Township staff will have no further comment at this time,” a Hopewell Township Police spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Post.

NJ Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives Matter Demonstrators ‘Terrorists’ was originally published on newsone.com