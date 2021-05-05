Indy
New requirements for Indiana businesses employing minors go into effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana businesses will be required to adhere to new requirements when they hire employees younger than 18 years old beginning July 1.

A new employer registration platform known as the Youth Employment System (YES) will replace the need for work permits, according to the Indiana Department of Labor’s Bureau of Youth Employment.

“Schools will no longer be responsible for issuing work permits, or tracking and registering minor employees,” State Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage said in a news release. “That latter responsibility will now fall to employers via YES.”

Beginning in July, businesses which employ five or more workers who are under the age of 18 at each of their locations will be required to register via the YES online platform.

