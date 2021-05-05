Indy
Family remembers mother and newborn killed in Indy crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members are remembering a 23-year-old woman and her newborn daughter who lost their lives in a crash on Indianapolis’ east side Sunday morning.

Diasia Hogan was driving when she got into an accident with another vehicle before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Roy Rd. and Franklin Rd.

Diasia died at the scene. Family members say her 17-day-old daughter, Colette, was ejected from the vehicle. Colette was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children where she later died.

Family members say another woman and her 12-year-old daughter who were also in the vehicle with Diasia were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

