The 25th season of Indianapolis’ Original Farmers’ Market kicks off Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown Indianapolis staple for many years is back!

The Original Farmers’ Market is reopening for its 25th season starting on Wednesday, May 5.

The Farmers’ Market will run every Wednesday, May through the end of October, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. rain or shine, located outside on Market Street.

The Original Farmers’ Market will once again offer open-air opportunities for downtown employees and residents to purchase local farm-fresh produce and some of Indiana’s finest products, including honey, cheeses, maple syrup, baked goods and more.

