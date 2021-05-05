Indy
HomeIndy

Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is easing outdoor COVID-19 restrictions based on new guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement was made during an afternoon virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to MCPHD director Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County will allow 50% capacity at outdoor events, effective Thursday at 12 a.m. That includes events at sports venues and raceways.

Capacity limits for indoor events are still capped at 25%.

“Large events and gatherings will need to have contact information of their attendees to allow for contact tracing in case we have an event where positive cases are identified,” said Caine.

Caine continued to encourage Marion County residents to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, it is our route to freedom and safety,” she said.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/coronavirus/marion-county-eases-outdoor-capacity-restrictions-in-light-of-cdc-guidelines/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Jess Vermeulen

Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close