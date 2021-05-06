Indy
Marion Co. relaxes some outdoor COVID restrictions, allowing 50% attendance at outdoor events

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine gave an update Wednesday on Marion County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At our last update we mentioned a flattening of the increase in positivity,” Hogsett said. “While a small increase has cropped up since that time, again there has been no dramatic surge.”

Hogsett used the media event to urge residents 16 and older to get their COVID-19 shot.

“Fortunately, it has not been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine than it is right now,” Hogsett said. He said many clinics have walk-in appointments available, and some seven days a week.

Hogsett went on to talk about how getting the vaccine isn’t just about keeping yourself healthy, its about protecting those around you who may have weakened immune systems or deteriorating health.

“The reason we get vaccinated is not simply to protect our own health,” Hogsett said. “By getting vaccinated, you become a COVID roadblock.”

Marion Co. relaxes some outdoor COVID restrictions, allowing 50% attendance at outdoor events

