Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Not Seeking Another Term In November

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

According to WSBTV, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not be seeking reelection after her term ends next year. The mayor told her supporters during a virtual meeting, then later tweeted a letter to the city, confirming she won’t be running again in November. In the tweet is a link to the website dearatl.com, where you can watch a video of a reading of the letter from mayor herself.

“love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.” – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Keisha Lance Bottom is only the second Black woman to ever be Mayor of the city of Atlanta. She was also the only mayor in Atlanta that has served in all three branches of government; as a judge, city council member and Mayor.

A press conference is set for 10am.

Photos
Close