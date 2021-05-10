The North Split closure begins this weekend in downtown Indy

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Only a few days remain until Indiana’s second-busiest interchange closes for 18 months in Downtown Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Interstates 65/70 between the North Split and Washington Street are scheduled to close Saturday, May 15, while the full closure of the North Split is expected to begin Sunday, May 16, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The North Split project will replace or repair 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway, reconfigure traffic patterns and condense the size of the interchange, according to an environmental assessment conducted by INDOT.

INDOT anticipates the North Split reconstruction project will be complete in November 2022.

Read more from WRTV here

