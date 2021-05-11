The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Ava
|4. Elijah
|4. Charlotte
|5. William
|5. Sophia
|6. James
|6. Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|7. Isabella
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Henry
|9. Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|10. Harper
Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
The Latest:
- IMPD Members Join Us Live On Community Connection.
- North Split Reconstruction And What It Means For You.
- We Are Joined By City County Councilors Maggie Lewis And Steve Hardiman To Tell Us All We Need To Know About Last Night’s City County Council Meeting.
- Cathy Hughes Recalls Moment She Offered Erica Campbell A Radio Show, Shares Details On Upcoming Urban One Honors
- Listen: LaTocha (of Xscape) Debuts Solo Gospel Song & Discusses Growing Up As A Preacher’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE]
- Listen: Jermaine Dolly Helps Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate 5 Years Of “Get Up Mornings!”
- Jini Thornton Explains How To Fix Your Credit Faster Without Paying Someone [WATCH]
- The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed
- The North Split will close this weekend for 18 months
- Black Lives Matter art to be displayed at new exhibit in Indiana State Museum
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com