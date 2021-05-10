Indy
Indiana Senate votes to override Holcomb veto on health order limits

Indiana Statehouse

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

UPDATE:

The Indiana Senate voted 36-10 to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Indiana Senate Bill 5.

The Indiana House will now have to vote. The House’s session is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s state lawmakers will be back at the Statehouse on Monday, and they could take action that could take away powers from local health officials.

The General Assembly is officially at the state capitol to make technical corrections to other bills that were passed during this year’s session. However, they are also likely to override one of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s vetoes.

Senate Bill 5 has to do with pandemic restrictions at the local level that the legislature passed to target local health departments. It was part of a push by some Republican lawmakers who were upset that mask mandates and restrictions on businesses lasted so long during the pandemic.

Read the full story here.

Photos
Close