Indy
HomeIndy

Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A Drive-In Movie Theater As Consumer Confidence Falls

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

It’s the Month of May, which means it is time to “start your engines!” In this case, we don’t mean at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Start Your Engines is the name of the first drive-in show of 2021, presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Of course, the theme is no coincidence.

The performance will help fans get revved up for the Indianapolis 500, bringing you music that celebrates classic cars and the highways and by-ways of America.

ATI started drive-ins in 2020, as a way to safely perform in-person as COVID-19 took its toll.

The shows were such a success, the organization is bringing them back, despite the easing of statewide pandemic restrictions.

Read the full story here. 

Source: WRTV.com

Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close