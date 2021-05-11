Indianapolis couple hit by real estate scam out thousands of dollars

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A couple looking to find more room for their growing family is out thousands of dollars after they were hit by a real estate scam that involved bitcoins, wire transfers and Apple gift cards.

Breana Williams said the home in the 4300 block of Village Trace Court was her dream home. Breana and her husband, Sheridan, found the posting online.

“The neighborhood we live in is pretty rough. We’re raising kids. It’s not a neighborhood for us to be in for our kids,” she said.

As they prepared to move in, they quickly learned they had to move out. The real owner of the property knew nothing about the couple, their daughters or a signed lease.

Breana said the property’s real owner said she did not have any applicants for the property.

“And I was like, how was that?” Breana said. “And she was like, no one has applied to this property at all. I was like, well, I was just approved. I have a six-page lease I just signed.”

Read more for WRTV here

