Indy
HomeIndy

East side supermarket is ‘a dream come true’ for its owner who grew up in neighborhood

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Owning the largest supermarket in his own neighborhood has been a dream for Michael McFarland, and thanks to a partnership with Cook Medical Group, his dream is becoming a reality.

“It’s a dream come true for me and I’m sure it’s a dream come true for the neighborhood to be able to have the dignity to go to a grocery store within their own neighborhood to purchase fresh food,” McFarland said.

The partnership with Cook Medical will create the 14,000 square foot Indy Fresh Market, a full service grocery store built across the street from the Cook Medical manufacturing facility currently under construction at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

In October 2020, McFarland and his business partner, Marckus Williams, gave WRTV an up-close look at The Wall Street Market, a small neighborhood grocery store that planned to grow into something bigger. McFarland and Williams caught the attention of Cook Medical after being open for less than a year.

Read more from WRTV here

East side supermarket is ‘a dream come true’ for its owner who grew up in neighborhood  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close