PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Owning the largest supermarket in his own neighborhood has been a dream for Michael McFarland, and thanks to a partnership with Cook Medical Group, his dream is becoming a reality.

“It’s a dream come true for me and I’m sure it’s a dream come true for the neighborhood to be able to have the dignity to go to a grocery store within their own neighborhood to purchase fresh food,” McFarland said.

The partnership with Cook Medical will create the 14,000 square foot Indy Fresh Market, a full service grocery store built across the street from the Cook Medical manufacturing facility currently under construction at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

In October 2020, McFarland and his business partner, Marckus Williams, gave WRTV an up-close look at The Wall Street Market, a small neighborhood grocery store that planned to grow into something bigger. McFarland and Williams caught the attention of Cook Medical after being open for less than a year.

Read more from WRTV here

East side supermarket is ‘a dream come true’ for its owner who grew up in neighborhood was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: