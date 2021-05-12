Smoking ban to go into effect at Indianapolis parks

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Between now and July 4, you can expect some major changes at Indy Parks.

On Monday night, the City-County Council voted to adopt a proposal that will effectively ban smoking and vaping at Indy Parks. They joined a growing list of smoke-free places across the city, which has been in the making for quite some time.

“It’s a big measure that is long overdue,” Councilor John Barth said, regarding the reassurance that the environment in Indianapolis is safer.

“My son is asthmatic almost to an extreme degree. We’ve had to fight pneumonia and things like that,” Meshia Hayes said. “So, I think it’s good for him who actually enjoys the park to not have to deal with complications attributed to smoking.”

A proposal that started back in 2012, expanding smoking protection in Indianapolis has always been a priority for Barth. Now, a local code amendment has been approved by the council, banning smoking and vaping in public parks, changing outdoor recreation in the city forever.

