INDIANAPOLIS — The North Split will close on by Sunday and remain closed for about 18 months as crews rebuild and reconfigure part of the highway.

This is the second most highly traveled interchange in the state.

The southbound lanes will close between the North Split and Washington Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be patient as their commute will increase and map out alternative routes to prepare.

DETOURS: How to get around the 18-month North Split closure

