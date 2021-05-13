Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Yara Shahidi is by far one of my favorite celebrities. The Grownish actress uses her voice to advocate for underserved communities, and frequents the best dressed list of just about every red carpet show known to man. The 21-year-old actress is taking her love for fashion to the next level with her latest collaboration with Adidas.

Per the Adidas website they wrote, “You can’t put Yara Shahidi in a box. She’s a definitive voice of her generation. In this collaboration with adidas, she’s created a platform to elevate and empower youth culture. These adidas Superstar shoes mix ’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots. The leather upper flashes suede on the signature 3-Stripes and heel tab.”

The re-imaged Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes were inspired by her Iranian and African-American heritage with a goal of encouraging young adults to take up space and be the change they want to be in the world. Who better to spearhead this collaboration than Yara?

Via the Adidas Originals Instagram page, they wrote, “Reconnecting through ReCreation.

Presenting a new capsule from Yara Shahidi (@yarashahidi) and adidas Originals – bold designs informed by the young creative’s heritage, that show the power of embracing our roots and reimagining our identities. Available exclusively in North America on May 13th through adidas.com, adidas CONFIRMED, and select retailers.”

This is such a dope collaboration. Yara continues to find innovative ways to use her voice and her platform. You can check out her new collection on the Adidas website.  What do you think? Are you loving this new collab?

 

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down

5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK ‘Black Pack’ Drop

Hello Curvy: How These Plus-Size Style & Beauty Influencers Rate The Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close