IndyGo utilizes new east side headquarters as vaccination site

INDIANAPOLIS — Before the first transit employee reports for work at IndyGo’s new headquarters on the city’s far east side, the building is first serving hundreds of Hoosiers a day as a vaccination site.

“It’s exciting!” Leila Darden exclaimed. “We definitely have come into a situation where we’re not only thinking about what the problems are, we’re trying to address them.”

Darden, a resident of Indy’s far east side and President of the Far East Side Community Council is among the Hoosiers who have yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. She said part of the reason is that vaccine sites are not always consistent or easily accessible on the east side of Indianapolis.

“Well, currently our community has had to go either downtown or to the west side at the track and things of that nature or try to catch different clinics that are open,” Darden said.

Local health officials are also taking notice to the issue. Dr. Virginia Caine explained that east side residents, many of them people of color, were indeed sitting in a void of unequal access to the vaccine. She said the need to take action was clear.

“Not only did we look at the data but when you can have over 500 people coming in a day for vaccinations, that tells you that there must have been a need to have hundreds of people coming here every day to be vaccinated,” Caine said.

Read more from WRTV here

IndyGo utilizes new east side headquarters as vaccination site  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

