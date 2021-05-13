External review of Dr. Susan Moore’s death released

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An external review panel found that IU Health lacked empathy and compassion in the care it gave a Black Indiana doctor who died with COVID-19 in December.

Dr. Susan Moore complained of racist treatment from IU Health North Hospital in a series of viral videos made just days before her death on Dec. 20.

“It is clear to me that Dr. Moore deserved to be listened to and for her concerns to be understood,” Dennis Murphy, IU Health’s president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

In the same statement, Murphy released the findings of a six-person review panel that determined IU Health workers were not to blame for Moore’s death.

“The medical management and technical care Dr. Moore received at IU Health did not contribute to her untimely death,” the panel found. “However, there was a lack of empathy and compassion shown in the delivery of her care.”

The panel also found that “cultural competence was not practiced by all providers and several caregivers lacked empathy, compassion and awareness of implicit racial bias in the delivery and communication of Dr. Moore’s care.”

