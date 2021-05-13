News
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas

According to WFLA, a Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them into the back of a truck at a gas station in Citrus County. The driver was trying to hoard gas during a nationwide shortage due to the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Fighterfighters on the scene say they found four 5-gallon containers filled with gasoline in the back of the Hummer. One person was injured during the explosion and Police worry that others will attempt to hoard gas. Authorities in Florida say there is no need to panic because Florida gets 90% of its gas supply from cargo ships.

RELATED: Gasoline Demand Spikes in Several States + Hackers Threaten To Release DC Police Records

Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas [PHOTOS]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

