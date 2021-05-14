$25 million dedicated to fixing Indianapolis’ residential streets

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders say new roads are coming to a neighborhood near you.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $25 million in additional funding to improve residential streets. The money will go to all 25 City-County Council districts.

Under this project, the Department of Public Works will work with councilors to exclusively target neighborhood streets identified as being in the worst condition.

