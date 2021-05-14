City seeks input on former Oaktree site revitalization plan

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders want to hear from the community about what they’d like to see at the site of a former east side apartment complex.

The former Oaktree Apartments, located at 42nd St. and Post Rd., was torn down in 2019 after becoming a hotspot for vandalism, arson fires and other crimes.

The city is working with an advisory committee and design firm to come up with a revitalization plan. But they want ideas and inspiration from residents.

The public engagement meeting for the plan was held virtually on Thursday night. One man who grew up at Oaktree shared his memories and hopes for the future.

