Indy
HomeIndy

City seeks input on former Oaktree site revitalization plan

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders want to hear from the community about what they’d like to see at the site of a former east side apartment complex.

The former Oaktree Apartments, located at 42nd St. and Post Rd., was torn down in 2019 after becoming a hotspot for vandalism, arson fires and other crimes.

The city is working with an advisory committee and design firm to come up with a revitalization plan. But they want ideas and inspiration from residents.

The public engagement meeting for the plan was held virtually on Thursday night. One man who grew up at Oaktree shared his memories and hopes for the future.

Read more from WRTV here

City seeks input on former Oaktree site revitalization plan  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close