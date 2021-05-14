Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

When news broke of Kobe Bryant passing away in a helicopter crash last year, one of the first people many thought of in sympathy was his wife Vanessa Bryant and their surviving children — their daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, also died in the aviation accident. Kobe is now being honored at the Basketball Hall of Fame over a year after his unfortunate passing, and Vanessa made sure to be one of the first to see his tribute with their girls in tow.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although the eternal Black Mamba will officially be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday (May 15) with the tribute exhibit “Kobe: A Basketball Life,” it makes perfect sense that the wifey got a chance to get an early walkthrough. Actually, Vanessa helped co-design the 600-ft. display, which is comprised of various memorabilia relics that spell out Kobe’s career. Priceless gems, like the shoes from his 81-point game all the way to piece of the basketball court from Lower Merion High School — remember when he led them to a state championship back in ’96 before graduating? — are all in place to make for one unforgettable tribute.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Vanessa’s trip to the exhibit included their one-year-old daughter Capri and four-year-old Bianka, both trying to make sense of it all with all the innocence that being baby angels bring. Posting a few pics on Instagram, Vanessa wrote as a caption and small tribute to Kobe on one standout flick, “Love you always.” We couldn’t agree more.

See the pictures that Vanessa Bryant posted on IG while visiting the Kobe Bryant Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit with her girls below. R.I.P. forever, Kobe:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close