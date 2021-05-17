Radio One Exclusives
Seasoned actor David Oyelowo makes his directorial debut with The Water Man, a film that’s filled with imagination, hope, wonder and some good music along the way as well — we already know the soundtrack is amazing thanks to contributions from his wife, Jessica Oyelowo! Since we know you all love a good flick these days, the Black America Web crew decided to get a breakdown on how the film all came about, and who better to get the exclusive from than the man at the helm of it all himself?!

Our good sister Persia Nicole, holding things down on the radio in Baltimore and Philly with her vivid personality, hosted David Oyelowo for a deep dive into how he came about not only starring in, but also making his debut as a director with this project. The Water Man, which also stars fellow Hollywood vet Rosario Dawson and rising star Lonnie Chavis, wasn’t too much a fantastical stretch for Oyelowo, who’s illustrious career includes roles in films like The Last King of Scotland, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Queen of Katwe to name a few.  “When The Water Man came my way, initially I was only thinking of it as being a producer and an actor on it,” David told us exclusively, continuing on by adding, “as the years went on and we were developing it, we actually had our director, we had the finances, we had a start date and we had, most importantly, our star Lonnie Chavis — and then we lost our director! Having all those things [occur], I just thought, ‘We’ve got to go; this thing has to exist!’ That’s why I ended up jumping in the director’s chair and I don’t regret it at all.”

Take a look below at our exclusive interview with David Oyelowo for The Water Man below, and watch the film today at select theaters with a Video On Demand premiere date set for May 25.

 

Watch: David Oyelowo Gives BAW An Exclusive Breakdown Of His Directorial Debut With 'The Water Man'

