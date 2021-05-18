PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis — Lucas Oil Stadium, The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting their COVID-19 vaccination clinic again at the stadium on Friday May 21 and Saturday, May 22 for Hoosiers 18 years and older from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk- up appointments will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The stadium clinic will also be accepting walk-up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Read more from WRTV here

Second vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium to be held on May 21 and 22 was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: